South Korean film The Outlaws 2, also known as The Roundup, starring Ma Dong Seok, Son Seok Koo, and Choi Gwi Hwa, has achieved yet another milestone at the box office creating history.

On June 26, it was reported that The Outlaws 2 officially surpassed 12 million moviegoers, making it only the 14th Korean film in history to reach the milestone. Moreover, including international films, the film is only the 18th film to surpass 12 million moviegoers at the South Korean box office.

As Korean tabloid Soompi reports, The Outlaws 2 also managed to hit the 12 million mark faster than famous films like Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (another blockbuster sequel starring Ma Dong Seok), The King and the Clown, Masquerade, and A Taxi Driver.

Previously, The Outlaws 2 also managed to become the first film to surpass 5 million moviegoers in the Korean box office since 2019. Additionally, it also surpassed Academy Award-winning film Parasite to become the Top-Selling May Release Of All Time.

A sequel to Ma Dong Seok and Yoon Kye Sang’s hit 2017 blockbuster film The Outlaws, The Outlaws 2 follows the exciting adventures of legendary detective Ma Seok Do and his police station’s violent crimes squad as they fight to eradicate crime.

