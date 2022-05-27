Akshay Kumar starrer historical drama Prithviraj has a new name now. After being demanded by Karni Sena, the film has been renamed Samrat Prithviraj. The producers have reportedly written a letter to the national president, youth president, and the Maharashtra president of the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Friday to convey their decision that the film has now been titled Samrat Prithviraj.

"As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to "Samrat Prithviraj". We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us. We thank Shri Rajput Karni Sena and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the Film. We are grateful to have your complete support, locally and globally, for release of the Film and for the assurances provided in your letter," read a part of the letter penned by the CEO of YRF.

Just a few days ago, reports had it that Karni Sena, who had expressed their concern over the film, gave a green signal after viewing it. However, they further demanded for a title change, asking filmmakers to add ‘Samrat’ to the title. The request by the Sena has now been accepted by the makers of Prithviraj.

Speaking of Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar will be playing the titular role along with Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana among others. The film also marks the debut of former beauty pageant winner Manushi Chhillar and it is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is slated to release on June 3, 2022.

