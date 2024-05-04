Renowned director Jayprad Desai, known for his recent hit Kaun Pravin Tambe? on Disney+ Hotstar and Mukhbir on Zee5, is gearing up for his next cinematic venture. Titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and produced by Anand L. Rai, the film has already sparked immense anticipation as one of Netflix's most eagerly awaited releases for 2024.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? Director Jayprad Desai’s next based on fake IPL scam

Industry insiders have revealed that Desai's upcoming project delves into the captivating tale of the fake IPL (Indian Premiere League) scam, deemed as one of the most audacious scams in cricketing history. Inspired by Faraz Ahsan's acclaimed book ‘First Copy’, the narrative unfolds against the backdrop of Gujarat, where the fake IPL unfolded, drawing the attention of Russian gamblers. A group of people orchestrated a fake IPL tournament, for which they gathered large sums by fooling businessmen into investing in it.

Collaborating with Desai on the screenplay are the talented duo Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, known for their stellar work in films such as 2 States, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Farzi, Taaza Khabar, and the highly anticipated Brahmastra.

With production set to commence shortly, the film aims for an early 2025 release, promising audiences an immersive cinematic experience that explores the intrigue and suspense surrounding the notorious fake IPL scandal.

Jayprad Desai’s last film Kaun Pravin Tambe? also revolved around cricket but it was way different than his upcoming film on fake IPL scandal. Kaun Pravin Tambe? was based on the life of cricketer Pravin Tambe, played by Shreyas Talpade, who had to struggle immensely to make a place for himself in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team, following his heroics in the IPL, where he made his debut after crossing the age of 40.

