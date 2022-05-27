comscore

IU exits from upcoming drama Money Game due to scheduling conflicts; Chun Woo Hee to replace her

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean singer-actor IU has reportedly stepped down from participating in the upcoming drama Money Game (literal title) following which, actress Chun Woo Hee has been roped in to replace her.

IU exits from upcoming drama Money Game due to scheduling conflicts; Chun Woo Hee to replace her

IU exits from upcoming drama Money Game due to scheduling conflicts; Chun Woo Hee to replace her

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Studio N officially announced on May 27, that IU had left the cast of the upcoming drama due to scheduling conflicts. Based on Bae Jin Soo’s webtoons Money Game and Pie Game, the upcoming drama will tell the story of a high-stakes game in which eight participants are placed under extreme circumstances after being cut off from the rest of society. The contestants attempt to gather and hold onto as much money as possible before the game ends—which only happens when someone dies.

The singer-actress was previously confirmed to join a star-studded lineup of stars including Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Jung Min, Park Hae Joon, Bae Sung Woo, Lee Joo Young, Lee Yul Eum, and Moon Jung Hee.

Following IU’s exit from her role, actress Chun Woo Hee has now joined the cast of Money Game as her replacement. Filming for the show is currently scheduled to begin in mid-June.

Also Read: Watching Choi Woo Shik in Our Beloved Summer? Here’s a list of 8 must-watch movies and dramas that showcase his versatility

