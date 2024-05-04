Fans of legendary actress Sridevi and her daughter Janhvi Kapoor have a unique opportunity to experience a piece of Bollywood history. Janhvi Kapoor recently announced that Sridevi's stunning Chennai mansion is now available for stays through Airbnb, fulfilling Sridevi's long-held dream of turning the beachfront property into a welcoming space.

The luxurious mansion, purchased by Sridevi after her marriage to producer Boney Kapoor, holds special significance for the Kapoor family. As Janhvi revealed at the launch of Airbnb 2024, "I remember we’ve spent a lot of mom’s birthdays there, my birthday, dad’s birthday. Towards the end of it, we couldn’t really spend as much time there because we had to refurbish the house. So Mom was thinking of doing a lot of things. She wanted to make it a hotel.”

Following Sridevi's passing in 2018, Boney Kapoor oversaw the refurbishment of the house. "It was the first time I saw dad allowing himself to enjoy himself again," Janhvi said, reflecting on a pivotal family gathering after the renovations. Now, through Airbnb's new "Icons" category, fans can create their own memories in this iconic location. While some celebrity homes within the program are priced under $100 per night, Sridevi's Chennai mansion is exclusively available for free stays.

Those interested in this unique opportunity will need to apply for a chance to win a "golden ticket." A limited number of golden tickets (4,000 for all iconic listings this year) will be awarded based on undisclosed selection criteria. Addressing concerns about potential security risks, Janhvi said, “Please don’t steal anything. See I trust my fans a lot and honestly, I trust Airbnb a lot more, they are known for their credibility. I think as far as it comes to letting people in, like I said before, I think we as a family for a very long time were always exploring the idea of sharing this property with people.”

Fans who miss out on a stay at the mansion can still catch glimpses of Janhvi Kapoor's life on screen. The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming films, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh.

