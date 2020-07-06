The much-anticipated thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta is the first film to commence shooting after the long lockdown. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh, the schedule of the movie begins one month from now (August). The entire team of 'Bellbottom' will be heading to the UK for the same.

Bollywood Hungama was first to break the news that Bellbottom will commence shooting in Scotland. It will be predominantly shot overseas. A source earlier said, “Given the current times, and the fact that most countries have faced economic setbacks, film shoots that are being done overseas can look at getting assistance in terms of permissions and rebates in return for in-film promotions.”

Further talking about the practicality of shooting, the source continued, “Though permissions to shoot have been acquired, strict guidelines have been laid out that will have to be followed to ensure everyone's safety.” Quiz the source on whether the location of Scotland will play an integral part of the film and he continues, “As of now nothing can really be said apart from the fact that Bellbottom is a spy thriller that is set against the 80s backdrop.”

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment Bellbottom Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. 'Bellbottom' is set to release on 2nd April 2021.

