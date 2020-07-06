Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 06.07.2020 | 10:01 AM IST

Arshad Warsi receives electricity bill costing over Rs. 1 lakh, jokes about selling his kidneys

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A lot of celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Renuka Sahane, Nimrat Kaur, Soha Ali Khan, and more have received bizzare amounts in their electricity bills from Adani Electricity. Taking to their social media accounts, the actors have called the company out for their miscalculations and Arshad Warsi is the latest to join the league. The actor has been painting to pass his time during the lockdown and has urged people to buy them.

He took to his social media account to request people to buy his paintings after Adani Electricity debited Rs. 1, 03, 654 from his account. The actor with his humour and wit on point even jokes about selling his kidneys to pay the electricity bill. However, after he spoke to the company his problem was solved and informed his fans about the same. He tweeted, “And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from @Adani_Elec_Mum problem solved. All you have to do is contact them.... thank you ???????? ...”

Take a look at his tweet.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi thinks Shah Rukh Khan’s photo can turn men gay, fans agree

