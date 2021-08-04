It was recently reported that Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Jacqueline Fernandez wrapped up their last portions of the Sajid Nadiadwala production Bachchan Pandey in Mumbai. As per the latest development, we hear that Nadiadwala plans to bring out the trailer of the film in Diwali to gear up for the 26th January 2022 release. The film is among the most talked-about projects since last year and the first look poster of Akshay had left everyone spooked and intrigued about the action-comedy. Since then, all were waiting to see Akshay and Kriti back in action.

The film was shot in Jaisalmer majorly followed by a schedule in Mumbai as well. A source close to the development reveals, “We have wrapped up the film in 55 days with such an ensemble cast. Sajid Sir along with Akshay Sir, & Farhad Sir have watched the rushes and locked the lineup of the film and the edit is also at the finishing stage. While we prep for the trailer launch in Diwali we are sure the audience will love the mass entertainer which we’ve made.”

The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arshad Warsi. Akshay will be seen as a gangster who aspires to be an actor. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji.

