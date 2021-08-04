Bollywood Hungama

Sunny Deol joins R Balki’s upcoming psychological thriller headlined by Dulquer Salmaan 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Filmmaker R Balki's upcoming psychological thriller is shaping up. Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan is headlining the project along with Scam 1992 star Shreya Dhanwanthary in a pivotal role. Now, the latest addition to the cast is actor Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol joins R Balki’s upcoming psychological thriller headlined by Dulquer Salmaan 

According to daily, it has come as a surprise that Sunny Deol has joined R Balki's upcoming movie. While his role is kept under wraps just like the plot, it is far different from what the actor has done previously. The film went on floors a few days ago in Colaba, Mumbai.

On the work front, Sunny Deol's last outing was as the director of his son Karan Deol's debut movie, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019).

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 to be about father-son goals; film will see Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh journey to Pakistan

