ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan shoot is on in full swing. The film stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Now, another celebrated actor is joining the cast. Ashutosh Rana, who played the role of senior RAW officer in Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff led War, will reprise the role in Pathan. While SRK plays RAW officer, Kapadia is heading India's foreign intelligence agency.

Ashutosh Rana's casting plays into the bigger picture of the multi-crossover that Aditya Chopra has planned for his espionage thrillers. Ashutosh played RAW joint secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra in War. He recently shot important sequences with Dimple Kapadia and Shah Rukh Khan. According to a daily, the actor will be the mastermind along with Kapadia who heads the mission that leads to SRK lock horns with John Abraham. The plan is to keep them as senior officials in future productions of the thrillers as well.

Meanwhile, the hunt is on to cast someone suitable to play Salman Khan's boss in Tiger 3. It was earlier played by playwright-actor Girish Karnad who essayed the role of RAW chief, Dr. Shenoy. The crossover adds to the bigger picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan appearing in each other's films with plans to appear in War 2 apparently and so on.

ALSO READ: MX Player releases the trailer of Chhatrasal, Ashutosh Rana plays Aurangzeb in the opus historical drama

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection , Pathan Movie Review

