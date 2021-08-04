Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan shoot is on in full swing. The film stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Now, another celebrated actor is joining the cast. Ashutosh Rana, who played the role of senior RAW officer in Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff led War, will reprise the role in Pathan. While SRK plays RAW officer, Kapadia is heading India's foreign intelligence agency.

Ashutosh Rana's casting plays into the bigger picture of the multi-crossover that Aditya Chopra has planned for his espionage thrillers. Ashutosh played RAW joint secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra in War. He recently shot important sequences with Dimple Kapadia and Shah Rukh Khan. According to a daily, the actor will be the mastermind along with Kapadia who heads the mission that leads to SRK lock horns with John Abraham. The plan is to keep them as senior officials in future productions of the thrillers as well.

Meanwhile, the hunt is on to cast someone suitable to play Salman Khan's boss in Tiger 3. It was earlier played by playwright-actor Girish Karnad who essayed the role of RAW chief, Dr. Shenoy. The crossover adds to the bigger picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan appearing in each other's films with plans to appear in War 2 apparently and so on.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.