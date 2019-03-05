Akshay Kumar sings a couple of lines in the upcoming track of Kesari, ‘Ajj Singh Garjega’

This is not the first time that we will be seeing Akshay Kumar behind the mic. He is known to be an all-rounder in the industry and we all love him for that. From acting, to doing his own stunts, and now to singing, Akshay Kumar will be singing a few lines in the upcoming single of Kesari, ‘Ajj Singh Garjega’. Kesari’s plot revolves around the iconic and historic event in the year 1897 where 21 Sikhs fought against approximately 10,000 Mughal invaders.

The story of these valiant warriors is being led by Akshay Kumar and also stars Parineeti Chopra. The second song from the film, ‘Ajj Singh Garjega’, releases today and Akshay took to his Instagram to share a small sneak peek of the song. Even though it just has a couple of lines, we couldn’t help but have the song stuck in our minds. The song sounds super catchy and is sung by Jazzy B featuring Akki. The first song from the movie, ‘Sanu Kehndi’ is already a massive hit and the new jam for all Bollywood music lovers.

A source says, “Akshay was extremely moved by the powerful lyrics of the track. Along with the sequence, it also stirred sentiments of nationalism that the characters feel in the movie.” The insider adds, “Akshay was charged up with the composition and the visuals. It was apparent that his voice would enhance the emotions of the character.”

Take a look at the video Akshay shared.

Slated to release on 21st March, Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh under the Dharma Production’s banner. The movie has already created a lot of buzz and is surely one of the most anticipated ones of 2019.

