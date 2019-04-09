Bollywood Hungama
Akshay Kumar shoots for a special song for Karan Kapadia’s Blank

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karan Kapadia’s debut film, Blank directed by Behzad Khambata, will have a special number from the Khiladi – Akshay Kumar. He has shot for the song on Monday at a suburban studio in Mumbai.

The song, which is a groovy number, will be picturized on Akshay Kumar and Karan Kapadia. It is composed by Arko, sung by B Praak, who recently gave his voice for the song ‘Teri Mitti’ in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari. The dance number is choreographed by Ranju Varghese.

Carnival Motion Pictures and EaseMyTrip.com present, an Echelon Production, produced by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Mr. Nishant Pitti, Mr. Tony D’souza, Mr. Vishal Rana and &Pictures, Blank starring Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol in lead roles, directed by Behzad Khambata is all set to release on 3rd May 2019 & is a Panorama Studios Distribution nationwide release.

ALSO READ: FIRST LOOK: Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia’s debut film Blank looks intense

More Pages: Blank Box Office Collection

