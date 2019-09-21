Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar says doing comedy films are his ‘ride or die’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar has been in the news this year, for delivering back-to-back blockbusters. Marking two hits this year with Kesari and Mission Mangal, Akshay is gearing up for quite a bunch of films for this year and the next. The list includes Good Newwz, Housefull 4, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, and Laxmmi Bomb.

Akshay Kumar says doing comedy films are his 'ride or die'

In his recent interview, Akshay Kumar was asked why he keeps returning to the comedy genre, to which he said it’s his ride or die. He feels it’s been too long even though it has only been three years since he last did a comedy film. Akshay spoke further about his diverse roles stating he is in role-play heaven and loves every bit of it! He still wishes to do more especially when his movies generate multiple hundred crores for the industry which in turn enable him to employ these many people.

Akshay Kumar is surely one of the few all-rounders who get into the skin of their characters very easily. Which upcoming film of Akshay Kumar are you most excited about? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

