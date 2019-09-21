Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan to come together for a project

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There’s a dream every actor has and that is to work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It seems like Kartik Aaryan‘s wish will soon come true. Kartik Aaryan and Amitabh Bachchan will be working together in a commercial.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan to come together for a project
Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan will soon shoot an ad together since they are faces of the brand. The apparel brand was looking out for a young face who would take the brand to the next level. Since Kartik is currently the hot favourite amongst several brands, he fit the bill. Also, bringing Big B and Kartik together will be exciting.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan had praised Kartik Aaryan’s performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. “Recently, there was this film Sonu Ki Titu — bada ajeeb sa naam hai — us mein Aaryan was so good. The film had such a good story. I get so obsessed and I keep writing to them saying well done.” Even Kartik was overwhelmed when he heard that Big B had praised him. “Sonu is even more special to me now. Thank you @amitabhbachchan Sir Since the time I have heard these priceless words am on cloud nine. Can’t express my happiness!! As an actor u live for such precious moments. It encourages you to another level Getting appreciation from you sir is a moment I will cherish always.”

ALSO READ: Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan kick-start the Mumbai schedule with a song

