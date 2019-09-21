Bollywood Hungama

Arjun Kapoor signs Hindi remake of Jayam Ravi’s Comali, produced by Boney Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Father-son duo Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are coming together once again, this time for the Hindi remake of Jayam Ravu’s recently released film, Comali.

Producer Boney Kapoor’s production company, Bayview Projects, has acquired the remake rights of the film for all languages. The producer also revealed that in Hindi version, Arjun Kapoor will reprise Jayam Ravi’s role. “We are pleased to have acquired remake rights of Comali for all languages in the world. In Hindi remake, Arjun will star,” said Boney Kapoor in a statement. It will be produced by Nikkhil Advani and directed by by Kaashvi Nair.

Jayam Ravi’s Comali released on August 15. The film was a box office success. The story revolves around a man who wakes up from coma after 16 years. It showcases him trying to get adjusted to the current era.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for Panipat release followed by Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor shares a meme about himself with Katrina Kaif and it is hilarious!

Tags : , , , , , , ,

