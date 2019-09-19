With less than 40 days to go for Diwali, the focus is now slowly shifting to the films that are releasing on this auspicious festival. Yesterday, the makers of Made In China, scheduled to release during the Festival of Lights, unveiled their funny and naughty trailer. And now all eyes are on Housefull 4, the biggest film on Diwali. Fans and even industry have been waiting for its theatrical trailer with bated breath. And now it has come to light that the much awaited promo of the film will be out on September 27, that is, next Friday.

A source associated with the film spills the details, “Earlier, reports said that the trailer will be out in the third week of September. But the plan is to release the trailer on September 27. Before it is unveiled on digital platforms, it’ll be launched formally at a grand event in Mumbai on the same day.”

When asked about this event, the source says, “Housefull 4 is arguably the costliest film of the year and also one of the most awaited films ever since it was announced in 2017. The trailer launch, hence, will also be grand and highly exciting. Not just the lead actors – Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, will be present but the rest of the cast like Rana Daggubati, Johny Lever, Jamie Lever, Ranjeet, Chunky Panday, Sharad Kelkar etc will also be in attendance. And of course, the captains of the ship – producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji will be present too.” The source continues, “The team of the film have planned gags that the actors will enact in keeping in mind the funny and even reincarnation theme of the film. It’ll be something to watch out for!”

There have been reports that the trailer of Housefull 4 will be attached with the prints of War, the much awaited action flick starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and which hits theatres on October 2. The source clarifies, “Not true. The trailer is not attached with War. However, Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandsons have spoken to the major multiplex chains and asked them to play the Housefull 4 trailer before starting War. War is also an exciting film and is bound to get audiences in hordes. So this will be a good opportunity to let viewers enjoy the grandeur and visual appeal of Housefull 4 on the big screen.”

Before signing off, the source also cautions, “There’s a small possibility that the trailer launch might be pushed to Saturday September 28 or Sunday September 29. Since the organizers want all the actors to be present, getting their dates is a task and hence, there’s a minor chance of a delay. But as of now, the launch is confirmed for Friday September 27.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: This is when Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 trailer will be unveiled

More Pages: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection