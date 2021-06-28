It seems like Rakul Preet Singh is on a signing spree. After Mayday, Thank God, Doctor G and Chhatriwali, Rakul Preet Singh has been signed on by Jackky Bhagnani for their next production - a film with Akshay Kumar again.

A source shared with Bollywood Hungama, "Jackky had taken three scripts to Akshay and he liked two of them. One was a Mudassar Aziz film which Rajkummar Rao might do now. The other was a film that Bell Bottom director Ranjit Tiwari is putting together. Akshay and Ranjit have worked together on Bell Bottom and when he heard the script, he loved it and immediately decided to do it. It's another inspiring tale and is expected to kickstart sometime this year. The film will have a short schedule and will be wrapped in around 35-40 days".

When they were scouting for the main lead, they zeroed in on Rakul. The source further said, "Although Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani were also in talks, Rakul bagged the part. They feel the chemistry she has with Ajay Devgn doesn't look awkward on screen despite the age difference and she would be a complete fit for this role as well. Apparently, the team is now working on the schedule and modalities before locking everything."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.