Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.06.2021 | 6:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus’ digital rights acquired by Netflix; ZEE Network acquires satellite rights

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the success of Simmba that was released in 2018, director-actor duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh joined hands for the period comedy titled Cirkus. The film went on floors in November 2020 and also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and Johny Lever in prominent roles.

Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus’ digital rights acquired by Netflix; ZEE Network acquires satellite rights

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that the makers are planning to release the film in theatres on December 31, 2021. While the makers are yet to officially announce the release date, the digital rights of the film have been acquired by the streaming giant Netflix. While the satellite rights have been acquired by Zee Network, the theatrical rights have been acquired by Reliance Entertainment.

The film is based on the classic play, The Comedy of Errors, which inspired the Gulzar cult comedy, Angoor and is set in the 1960s’.Ranveer Singh will be starring in a double role as the story is about a pair of identical twins who are separated at birth. Both of his characters will have attendants played by Varun Sharma. The four of them will eventually cross paths leading it to a classic case of mistaken identity and confusion.

The movie is produced by Reliance Entertainment and T-Series along with Rohit Shetty Picturez.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde on shooting for Cirkus with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh-“I don’t think I have laughed so much on the set of a film”

More Pages: Cirkus Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari…

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor & Alaya F in Rhea…

Kareena Kapoor Khan asks for 12 crore to do…

The Kapil Sharma Show to come back soon,…

Actor Yami Gautam gets married to Uri: The…

The Kapil Sharma Show to make a grand…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification