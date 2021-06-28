After the success of Simmba that was released in 2018, director-actor duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh joined hands for the period comedy titled Cirkus. The film went on floors in November 2020 and also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and Johny Lever in prominent roles.

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that the makers are planning to release the film in theatres on December 31, 2021. While the makers are yet to officially announce the release date, the digital rights of the film have been acquired by the streaming giant Netflix. While the satellite rights have been acquired by Zee Network, the theatrical rights have been acquired by Reliance Entertainment.

The film is based on the classic play, The Comedy of Errors, which inspired the Gulzar cult comedy, Angoor and is set in the 1960s’.Ranveer Singh will be starring in a double role as the story is about a pair of identical twins who are separated at birth. Both of his characters will have attendants played by Varun Sharma. The four of them will eventually cross paths leading it to a classic case of mistaken identity and confusion.

The movie is produced by Reliance Entertainment and T-Series along with Rohit Shetty Picturez.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde on shooting for Cirkus with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh-“I don’t think I have laughed so much on the set of a film”

More Pages: Cirkus Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.