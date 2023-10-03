comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.10.2023 | 12:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 to release on Netflix on October 8

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 to release on Netflix on October 8

en Bollywood News Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 to release on Netflix on October 8

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, in association with Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

OMG 2 is now set for its streaming release on Netflix on October 8, 2023. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 boasts a stellar star cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 to release on Netflix on October 8

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 to release on Netflix on October 8

Speaking about OMG 2 coming on Netflix, Akshay Kumar shares, “We are thrilled by the enthusiastic reception OMG 2 has received in theatres! This story deserves to travel far and beyond borders and we are confident that with Netflix we will be able to take the film to entertainment lovers around the world. Hope that our labour of love continues to spread joy.”

Ajit Andhare, COO, of Viacom18 Studios shares, "OMG 2's journey from the silver screen to Netflix is an exhilarating leap into global streaming. Our sequel has truly elevated the OMG franchise, offering a unique blend of humour and thought-provoking content to audiences. With Netflix as our platform, we aim to share our labour of love and continue spreading joy worldwide."

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, in association with Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Swaroop Paresh Rawal, Hema A. Thakkar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, based on India’s first and deadliest air strike, to release on October 2, 2024

More Pages: OMG 2 Box Office Collection , OMG 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Oberoi's ex-business partner arrested…

Amitabh Bachchan ad lands Flipkart in big…

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to now release…

Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, based on…

Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV’s…

Tejas: Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification