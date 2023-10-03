Presented by Viacom18 Studios, in association with Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai.

OMG 2 is now set for its streaming release on Netflix on October 8, 2023. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 boasts a stellar star cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Speaking about OMG 2 coming on Netflix, Akshay Kumar shares, “We are thrilled by the enthusiastic reception OMG 2 has received in theatres! This story deserves to travel far and beyond borders and we are confident that with Netflix we will be able to take the film to entertainment lovers around the world. Hope that our labour of love continues to spread joy.”

We’ve got great news for you, and OMG can you tell we’re 2 excited? #OMG2 arrives 8 October, on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/1XLpd1sVej — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 3, 2023

Ajit Andhare, COO, of Viacom18 Studios shares, "OMG 2's journey from the silver screen to Netflix is an exhilarating leap into global streaming. Our sequel has truly elevated the OMG franchise, offering a unique blend of humour and thought-provoking content to audiences. With Netflix as our platform, we aim to share our labour of love and continue spreading joy worldwide."

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, in association with Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Swaroop Paresh Rawal, Hema A. Thakkar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl.

