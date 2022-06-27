comscore

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED; actress appears for new round of questioning

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Jacqueline Fernandez has been facing issues owing to her alleged association with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Yet another time, the actress was reportedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the money laundering case. The actress flew to New Delhi for a fresh round of questioning at the headquarters of ED.

If recent reports are to be believed, Jacqueline Fernandez flew to the capital to record her statement after the ED issued summons for a new round of questioning. The actress was accused of having connection with the infamous conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and it was alleged that about Rs. 7.27 crores of funds was seized from the actress in the name of proceeds of crime. This is not the first time where the actress was questioned in relation to the gifts since she has been asked to give her statements for over more than once in the past.

As per reports, the ED issued a statement claiming that Sukesh had made his associate Pinky Irani as his messenger who would deliver expensive and luxurious gifts to the actress. Interestingly, in February 2022, the ED in their charge sheet had mentioned that Pinky was the one who introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh.

On the other hand, in one of her statements, Jacqueline Fernandez had revealed that she was gifted designer bags, outfits and other accessories from high-end brands like Gucci, Channel, Louis Vuitton along with diamond rings, bracelets, among others. In fact, she had also mentioned in the reported statement that she even returned a Mini Cooper that was gifted to her by Chandrashekhar. However, despite that, the ED had found that the actress and the conman were in contact with each other until his arrest on August 7.

