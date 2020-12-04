Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.12.2020 | 9:46 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Akshay Kumar gets go-ahead to shoot in Ayodhya for Ram Setu after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Mumbai to meet Hindi filmmakers and producers to discuss the nation’s biggest Film City in Gautam Buddh Nagar in UP. Akshay Kumar also met him to talk about Ram Setu and discuss that he wanted to shoot in real locations.

Akshay Kumar gets go-ahead to shoot in Ayodhya for Ram Setu after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Since the film is about keeping the ideals of Lord Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come, it is reportedly a journey of a man who is trying to discover whether Ram Setu is a myth or not. Since Akshay wants to keep the story as real as possible, he and his director Abhishek Sharma want to shoot the film in real locations including Ayodhya. It seems like Akshay Kumar's meeting with Yogi Adityanath was fruitful. According to a daily, they want to kick off the shooting in UP in mid-2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will next star in Bellbottom, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Sooryavanshi, and Bachchan Pandey.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Akshay Kumar to reunite with Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti for his next

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John…

Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin team up for…

Plea filed against Kangana Ranaut in Bombay…

World Handicapped Day: Vivek Anand Oberoi…

Kartik Aaryan to start shooting for Ram…

Sanjay Dutt has a busy December with shoots…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification