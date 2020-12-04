In November, Shah Rukh Khan began shooting for his comeback project Pathan helmed by Sidharth Anand. The film went on the floors on November 17 in Mumbai and the team is shooting currently at Yash Raj Studios in the city with Shah Rukh Khan as Deepika Padukone has resumed the shooting of Shakun Batra's next.

Reportedly, the team will next head to Abu Dhabi in January for its second schedule. The shooting in Abu Dhabi is said to be a major one as all three lead actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will be shooting for their portions together. As per reports, major action sequences will be shot in Abu Dhabi. Post that, the team will fly to the UK for a short schedule in the first quarter of 2021 and finally wrap up the film in Mumbai by July 2021.

It is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be sporting two distinct looks in the film. He is currently shooting with his long hair, while the shots with his short hair will be filmed in the next schedule.

Salman Khan, set to make a cameo in the film as his character Tiger from the Ek Tha Tiger series, will be shooting for his parts in December and January. The actor has allotted 15 days for Pathan and will be wrapping it up before he begins Tiger 3.

While Deepika has already shot for two days, she will join the gang again from mid-December in Mumbai. John Abraham, on the other hand, has allotted bulk dates from January to shoot for his antagonist turn in the film. This is the first time that Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham will be pitted against each other.

