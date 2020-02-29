Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.02.2020 | 2:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn to be present at Akshay Kumar – Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi trailer launch on March 2

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One of the highly anticipated movies of the year is Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film takes the Shetty Cop Universe ahead after Ajay Devgn’s Singham franchise and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The trailer of the highly awaited film will be launched on March 2, 2020.

Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn to be present at Akshay Kumar – Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi trailer launch on March 2

The duration of the action-packed trailer is 4 minutes. In fact, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty along with Katrina Kaif will have special guests who will be joining them at the trailer launch on Monday. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will bring the flavor of Simmba and Singham as the mega-actioner gets a huge launch.

It was recently announced that Sooryavanshi will release on March 24 three days ahead of the scheduled release. Capturing the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, which follows the next day, and also marks the beginning of vacation for schools and colleges, Sooryavanshi is poised to enjoy a festive & summer break release period! Also, following Aditya Thackeray’s recent initiative, turning Mumbai 24x7, Sooryavanshi will be screened all night in theatres in Mumbai.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. The film will be jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Rohit Shetty.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar – Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi to release on March 24, will be screened 24/7 in Mumbai

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mumbai Saga: Emraan Hashmi says grey…

Urvashi Dholakia says her videos with her…

Karan Johar gets honoured with the Iconic…

Angrezi Medium: Homi Adajania says Kareena…

Yami Gautam buys her first home in Chandigarh

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification