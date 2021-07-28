After watching Ajay Devgn's emotional video about a soldier, Akshay Kumar praised him. In the video, Ajay is seen reciting Manoj Muntashir's poem titled 'Sipahi.' Akshay lauded Ajay's poetic skills as he first thought the actor wrote the poem. He wrote, "I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar (How often will you win our hearts)."

Soon, he tweeted, "Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn."

Manoj replied to the tweet saying, "Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you @akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by @ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers."

Ajay also reacted and wrote, "Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague. I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will next feature in Bhuj: The Pride Of India while Akshay will star in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re

