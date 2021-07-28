Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar clarifies after mistakenly crediting Ajay Devgn for writing a poem on Twitter

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After watching Ajay Devgn's emotional video about a soldier, Akshay Kumar praised him. In the video, Ajay is seen reciting Manoj Muntashir's poem titled 'Sipahi.' Akshay lauded Ajay's poetic skills as he first thought the actor wrote the poem. He wrote, "I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar (How often will you win our hearts)."

Akshay Kumar clarifies after mistakenly crediting Ajay Devgn for writing a poem on Twitter

Soon, he tweeted, "Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn."

Manoj replied to the tweet saying, "Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you @akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by @ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers."

Ajay also reacted and wrote, "Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague. I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will next feature in Bhuj: The Pride Of India while Akshay will star in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re

Also Read: Akshay Kumar contributes Rs. 1 crore to rebuild a school in Kashmir, BSF shares the news

