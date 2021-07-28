On July 27, businessman Raj Kundra was sent to judicial custody for 14 days for his involvement in producing adult films. While a lot of celebrities have been named in the controversy one such celebrity who got embroiled in this is Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley. According to the speculations she was one of the celebrities approached by Raj Kundra for his adult film app. Reports also say that big celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Kim Sharma, and Nora Fatehi were also asked to be involved in it.

According to the sources, Celina Jaitley's agent has refused any kind of involvement of hers in Raj Kundra’s app. Instead, the agent claimed that she was asked to feature in Shilpa Shetty's entertainment streaming app named JL Stream (Jaldi Live). The agent also revealed that she has no knowledge of the HotShots app and only because she is a close friend of Shilpa Shetty she was approached to feature in JL Stream (Jaldi Live).

Celina's delegate also said that she could not be a part of the JL stream because of prior work commitments and not only her but many other B-town celebrities were asked to feature as the app focused on delivering quality live streaming, gaming & entertainment content to people.

Raj Kundra claimed the content on his app to be steamy and not porn during his questioning at Bombay High Court and also pronounced his arrest as illegal. Actress and wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra also agreed with her husband's statements and said that the app features erotic content and does not fall in the category of porn.

