Richa Chadha is ecstatic to be a part of filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's new series Six Suspects, which she describes as a "complicated portrayal of an upright investigating officer trying to find her way in a male-dominated system." Six Suspects, starring Pratik Gandhi, will air on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is based on the same-named novel by author Vikas Swarup, which was published in 2008.

The show co-produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Reel Life Entertainment will see Richa, who has appeared in films such as Masaan and Fukrey, play a multi-layered intricate character. Richa, who claimed that the project gave her the opportunity to work with Tigmanshu, her Gangs of Wasseypur co-star, features in the role of a dedicated investigating officer attempting to succeed in a male-dominated field.

Besides Richa, Six Suspects, which is based on a novel, will be the first Hindi series following the national success of Scam 1992, to feature Pratik. Not surprisingly, the actor stated that more than being under pressure, he is moved by the audience's unwavering support.

