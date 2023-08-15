Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to wish his fans on the 77th anniversary of India’s independence along with sharing a great news.

Akshay Kumar, who is known for doing some of the most patriotic films like Airlift, Rustom, among others, has decided to renounce his Canadian citizenship. The actor, who was often trolled for holding the citizenship of a different country, has decided to choose his nation India over others as he has officially been declared as the citizen of this country and the actor took to social media on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day to make this announcement.

A few moments ago, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a photo of a legal document later adding in the caption that he has renounced his Canadian citizenship and become the citizen of India. He penned a note in Hindi along with the photo on social media saying, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani (Heart and Citizenship are both Indian). Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!”

Followed by his post, many fans shared their congratulatory messages to the actor whereas they also posted ‘RIP’ messages to haters and trollers. Readers would recall that many of the actor’s releases were bashed by netizens who called out the star of making films on patriotic values but not opting for the citizenship of his own country.

On the other hand, for the past few years, Akshay has opened up about his keen interest of switching his citizenship to India on many occasions and the actor was often seen confessing about kick starting the process. And it seems that the actor found the perfect date to declare the status of his Indian citizenship on August 15.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar recently featured in a distinct but pivotal role in OMG 2 in which he essays the role of Lord Shiva’s messenger. The film released on August 11 and also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

