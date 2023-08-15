Hrithik Roshan will be coming together with Deepika Padukone for the first time in this action entertainer.

First Look: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone gear up to show off their patriotic side in Fighter on the 75th Republic Day of India

Being one of the most anticipated movies, Fighter is something that everyone is looking forward to especially after the tremendous success of Pathaan. Siddharth Anand, who worked with Hrithik Roshan in The War, and with Deepika Padukone in the SRK starrer, will be bringing together this onscreen pairing for the first time and on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, the makers unveiled the first look of the film.

On August 14, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor shared posts hinting that something big will be unveiled on August 15. And now, they have taken to social media to unveil the motion poster of the much-awaited film. It features the three leading actors showcasing their stylish, poised avatars of air force pilots, along with a powerful background score, which is a contemporary rendition of the iconic patriotic number ‘Vande Mataram’. In an earlier report, a source had confirmed about the release of the motion poster adding, “The makers of the film are working on the motion poster for Independence Day and is called the 'Spirit of Fighter' and it’s going to be something fresh and exciting for the audience."

#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! ???????? See you in the theaters on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024. pic.twitter.com/23fvysWgsV — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 15, 2023



Readers would recall that the makers have promised that Fighter is set to redefine the action genre and take it to the next level. In an earlier report it was revealed that the climax of Fighter will be 25 minutes long. In fact, it was being said that the team has shot for over 120 hours for this action-packed climax scene which includes hand-to-hand combats alongside aerial shots etc. with the three actors also playing an integral role in the sequence.

The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor along with actors like Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover playing pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on January 25, 2023.

