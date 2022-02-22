In the last few days, there are murmurs in the industry that Ajay Devgn's directorial, Runway 34, starring the actor himself with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Rakul Preet Singh will be pushed from its already announced date from Eid. However, a source close to Ajay Devgn has squashed all reports.

"Ajay Devgn is committed to bringing Runway 34 on Eid. He has shot the film over the last year and a half keeping this slot in mind and the work on edit is on the verge of being locked in a fortnight. The trailer edit work has also started, so there is going to be absolutely no delay in Runway 34," a source close to Devgn informed Bollywood Hungama.

The source informed that Devgn backing off from the clash also has a Salman Khan connect. "Before announcing the Eid 2022 release, Ajay Devgn had a detailed chat with Salman Khan about the date, since Eid release is synonymous to a Salman Khan film. Salman assured that he did not have any film up for release and it was only after the mutual discussion that Devgn announced the date. He is very close to Salman and didn't want to lock horns with someone whom he considers his best friend from the industry. If he backs off now, the entire conversation on the idea of arriving on Eid also goes for a toss, as if not for Devgn, Salman might have thought of a quickie for Eid," the source added.

Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 is also slated to release on the same date, but Devgn isn't worried much about the same as both the films will appeal to a different segment of the audience. While Runway 34 is a dramatic thriller, Heropanti 2 is an out-and-out masala entertainer. So well, the Eid clash is on!

