Ajay Devgn has been quite active in spreading awareness about Coronavirus and the precautionary measures to control the said pandemic. While there is still no vaccine available, the number of recovered patients is more than those that have lost the battle, which is a positive sign. With the government trying their best to deal with a pandemic of this level, the celebrities have also been urging people to cooperate and adhere to the rules.

In his recent tweet, Ajay Devgn urged the COVID-19 survivors to donate blood, as it contains the bullet that we need to kill this virus. His tweet reads, “If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now”

Take a look at it.

If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now???? — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

This initiative could surely work in the favour of those who have an acute chance of surviving this disease. The internet couldn’t help but laud Ajay Devgn for his efforts. On the professional front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Maidaan.

