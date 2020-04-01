Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.04.2020 | 9:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ajay Devgn comes forward to help daily wage earners, donates Rs 51 lakh to FWICE

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India is currently in a vulnerable situation because of the Coronavirus pandemic. While the lockdown has been called to protect citizens from the virus, it has affected all including the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Several bodies as well as celebrities have come forward to help those in need, Ajay Devgn being one of them.

Ajay Devgn comes forward to help daily wage earners, donates Rs 51 lakh to FWICE

To support those in need at this hour, Ajay has made a donation of 51 lakhs towards Federation of Western India Cinema Employees. The President of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit thanked Ajay on social media for his contribution. Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U," Pandit wrote, and also shared a video message.


FWICE recently undertook an initiative, as part of which they have been distributing grocery kits consisting of essential items to daily wage earners of the industry.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

This is what Suniel Shetty thinks about a…

Rohit Shetty donates Rs. 51 lakhs towards…

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra pledge Rs 21…

Neeraj Pandey reveals that the team of…

Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel partner to…

Shabana Azmi talks about her accidents; says…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification