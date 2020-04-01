India is currently in a vulnerable situation because of the Coronavirus pandemic. While the lockdown has been called to protect citizens from the virus, it has affected all including the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Several bodies as well as celebrities have come forward to help those in need, Ajay Devgn being one of them.

To support those in need at this hour, Ajay has made a donation of 51 lakhs towards Federation of Western India Cinema Employees. The President of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit thanked Ajay on social media for his contribution. Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U," Pandit wrote, and also shared a video message.

FWICE recently undertook an initiative, as part of which they have been distributing grocery kits consisting of essential items to daily wage earners of the industry.