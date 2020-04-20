We’re all aware of how Salman Khan is currently holding up at his farmhouse in Panvel due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor had gone there for a few days before the lockdown was imposed and decided to stay back till the end of it. He has surely been spending some quality time with his nephew and has also been painting a lot lately. In his recent interview with a leading daily, Salman Khan compared the lockdown to his reality show, Bigg Boss.

He says being stuck here is like living in the Bigg Boss house, and the only difference is that no one here is getting eliminated. Because there’s no one being eliminated, no one is after one another so that’s the beautiful part of it. Salman Khan also revealed that the tune for ‘Pyaar Karona’ was something he had in mind for a long time. So, they decided to jam on it and since the word Karona fit well, they had the lyrics ready in 5 minutes.

The song releases today along with Salman Khan’s YouTube channel and the fans have not stopped raving about it.

Also Read: Salman Khan releases the teaser of a soulful melody sung by him, ‘Pyaar Karona’, for his YouTube channel