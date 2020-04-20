Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.04.2020 | 10:06 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Salman Khan compares the lockdown to Bigg Boss, reveals that the lyrics of ‘Pyaar Karona’ were ready in 5 minutes

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We’re all aware of how Salman Khan is currently holding up at his farmhouse in Panvel due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor had gone there for a few days before the lockdown was imposed and decided to stay back till the end of it. He has surely been spending some quality time with his nephew and has also been painting a lot lately. In his recent interview with a leading daily, Salman Khan compared the lockdown to his reality show, Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan compares the lockdown to Bigg Boss, reveals that the lyrics of ‘Pyaar Karona’ were ready in 5 minutes

He says being stuck here is like living in the Bigg Boss house, and the only difference is that no one here is getting eliminated. Because there’s no one being eliminated, no one is after one another so that’s the beautiful part of it. Salman Khan also revealed that the tune for ‘Pyaar Karona’ was something he had in mind for a long time. So, they decided to jam on it and since the word Karona fit well, they had the lyrics ready in 5 minutes.

The song releases today along with Salman Khan’s YouTube channel and the fans have not stopped raving about it.

Also Read: Salman Khan releases the teaser of a soulful melody sung by him, ‘Pyaar Karona’, for his YouTube channel

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising…

Zareen Khan launches her own YouTube channel

Kirti Kulhari goes on a digital detox

Cannes Film Festival to not take place in…

Hrithik Roshan extends financial support to…

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away at the age…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification