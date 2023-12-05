Shot extensively in Mumbai, the film also features a stellar ensemble of Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Writer and director Neeraj Pandey's 6th directorial venture Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! will release in theatres on 26th April 2024! Featuring the blockbuster duo Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned and celebrated music director M. M Kreem. Shot extensively in Mumbai, the film also features a stellar ensemble of Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

NH Studios presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios).

