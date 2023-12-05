comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.12.2023 | 11:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Animal Dunki Tiger 3 Salaar Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey, confirms theatrical release on April 26, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey, confirms theatrical release on April 26, 2024

en Bollywood News Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey, confirms theatrical release on April 26, 2024

Shot extensively in Mumbai, the film also features a stellar ensemble of Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Writer and director Neeraj Pandey's 6th directorial venture Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! will release in theatres on 26th April 2024! Featuring the blockbuster duo Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey, confirms theatrical release on April 26, 2024

Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey, confirms theatrical release on April 26, 2024

The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned and celebrated music director M. M Kreem. Shot extensively in Mumbai, the film also features a stellar ensemble of Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

NH Studios presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios).

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn suffers eye injury while filming Singham Again: Report

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter to release in…

28 Years of Ram Jaane: “As Dilwale Dulhania…

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade…

FIGHTER New Poster: Hrithik Roshan…

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set…

Dunki Drop 4 to release tomorrow; makers to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification