The World Television Premiere of Drishyam 2 co-presented by Kia Motors, co-powered by Cadbury Fuse, special partner Club Mahindra and Parle Smoodh Lassi in association with Ramdev Strong Hing and Acko General Insurance will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 8 pm on Viacom18's movie channel, Colors Cineplex. Produced by Panorama Studios, Viacom18 Studios, and T-Series Films, this highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 hit Drishyam boasts an A-list cast, including the likes of Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran and others.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the sequel takes off years after the prequel. Drishyam 2 is packed with suspense, drama, and unexpected twists as it features the Salgaonkar family’s fight for their survival. The edge-of-the-seat thriller traces the turmoil that erupts in the their family after the homicide case opens and wreaks havoc in the lives of its family members living in Goa. The sequel of the movie captures how far one can go to protect their family when an investigation for a murder case is resuscitated.

Leading man Ajay Devgn expressed his excitement for the world television premiere of Drishyam 2 saying, "With its premiere on Colors Cineplex, the audience will get another chance to unravel the mystery and suspense that this thriller holds. It will now be accessible to a wider range of viewers across the globe. This film is not just a mere continuation of the first part, but a whole new story with unexpected twists and turns. The dramatic-suspense thriller will air on a weekend and that makes it a perfect must-watch to be enjoyed with family, especially because this one is about a man who keeps his family's interests first. I thank the audience for their love and support for Drishyam 2's world television premiere."

Rohan Lavsi, Business Head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 continued, "The film revolves around a devoted family man who is willing to go to great lengths to safeguard his loved ones. We are thrilled to bring this blockbuster to the audience, having nurtured our library of acclaimed films. It is a unique family-based crime thriller that will entice the viewers with its gripping plot. With its proven success as a franchise, it's no surprise that the film has become a blockbuster hit, and we are excited to offer it to a wider audience to enjoy in the comfort of their homes."

To promote its World Television Premiere, Colors Cineplex has planned elaborate marketing and digital activities at multiple touchpoints. The channel has designed a special Drishyam 360-degree interrogation that will engage consumers in solving the case on different digital platforms, keeping in mind the plot of the movie.

Drishyam 2 also featured Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, among others and released on November 18, 2022.

