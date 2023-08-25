Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in the upcoming YRF-backed spy film.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will be the first female spies in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Spy Universe. The two actresses will star in a big-budget action entertainer that is set to go on floors in the first half of 2024.

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to undergo 3 months of intense prep before commencing YRF spy film: Report

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will play YRF's first super cool lady spies, joining the biggest male superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in what stands as India's most successful movie universe. Given the film's dynamic, action-packed nature, both Alia and Sharvari will undergo a rigorous three-month preparation regimen for their action sequences.”

The source further added, “This will include training in mixed martial arts. The film will be made on a huge scale and requires both actresses to be in prime physical condition, ready for the demanding action sequences they will tackle together. They will start their prep after finishing their current commitments."

For the unversed, the YRF Spy Universe is one of the most successful film franchises in India. The first film in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, was released in 2012 and starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, War in 2019, and Pathaan in 2023. The franchise is also set to expand with the films Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs. Pathaan.

Also Read: SCOOP: Sharvari joins Alia Bhatt in YRF’s maiden female-led spy film; Aditya Chopra bets big

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.