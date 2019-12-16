Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.12.2019 | 9:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Ajay Devgn speaks on petition filed against Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and unrest due to Citizenship Amendment Act

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn is starring in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as Tanaji Malusare. The actor released a new trailer on Monday and even was part of a panel on Agenda AajTak in Delhi. This past weekend, a petition was filed against the makers of the film in Delhi High Court.

Ajay Devgn speaks on petition filed against Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and unrest due to Citizenship Amendment Act

Speaking up on the issue, Ajay said, “Ek toh communities itni hai ki koi na koi hurt ho hi jayega. Then there are those who do it for fame. The genuine ones, you can still have a conversation with. But at the end of the day, we will never be able to make everyone happy.”

Kajol, who was also at panel, agreed with Ajay and said, “I agree with Ajay, we cannot make everyone happy. It’s a choice you have to make and stick to it.”

When asked about his views on the current state of affairs in the different parts of the country and the violence that has erupted, Ajay said, “This is a democracy. The establishment has an opinion, and there are those who do not agree with that opinion. Everyone should have the right to express their opinion. Violence is not the answer. Instead of fighting, things should be settled amicably, so that the aam janta doesn’t suffer.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, is releasing on January 10, 2020.

ALSO READ: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Petition filed against Ajay Devgn starrer in Delhi High Court, hearing to take place on December 19

More Pages: Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

This is what Kareena Kapoor said when asked…

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loathes the…

The Body actress Vedhika Kumar would like to…

Sara Ali Khan is the sixth most searched…

Mardaani 2: Here's why the makers decided to…

Karan Johar reveals the reason he added…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification