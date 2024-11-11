Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently spoke about the trolling and memes surrounding his viral Vimal Elaichi advertisement. Known for the tagline "Bolo Zubaan Kesari," Ajay’s ad has often been the subject of jokes and memes across social media. Devgn, who has endorsed the brand for years, spoke candidly about the humorous attention the ad receives, explaining that the online jokes don’t bother him.

Ajay Devgn REACTS to memes on “Zubaan Kesari” ad: “It doesn’t matter”

Ajay Devgn Addresses Meme Culture Around His Vimal Elaichi Ad

In a conversation with interviewer Ranveer Allahbadia, Ajay Devgn was asked about how he feels when people humorously mimic his iconic tagline from the Vimal Elaichi ad. Ajay responded with a calm attitude, admitting that the memes and online jabs don’t affect him personally. When Allahbadia asked, “If you don’t mind me asking, in this meme culture, if someone is saying, ‘Zubaan Kesari,’ how does your brain process it?” Ajay replied simply, “It’s okay. It doesn’t matter."

Rohit Shetty, who was present during the interview, added his own take on the meme culture surrounding Ajay’s ad campaigns, saying, “I think it is done being offensive. Everyone enjoys memes now. It’s now about ‘Arre, did you see this meme?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@ranveerallahbadia)

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and the Enduring Popularity of the Vimal Elaichi Ads

Ajay Devgn’s association with Vimal Elaichi has placed him firmly in the spotlight of meme culture. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and, previously, Akshay Kumar, have also been brand ambassadors for Vimal Elaichi. However, Akshay Kumar opted to end his contract with the brand last year following online backlash for endorsing a product connected to the tobacco industry. Shah Rukh Khan joined the campaign shortly after, and more recently, Tiger Shroff has become part of the star-studded endorsement line-up.

Ajay Devgn's Box Office Success with Singham Again

Apart from the ongoing attention paid to his Vimal Elaichi ads, Ajay Devgn has been celebrating the success of Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film, which was released around Diwali, features an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari. Singham Again has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office in less than two weeks.

Also Read: Aamir Khan recalls getting attacked by a chimpanzee on Ishq set; Ajay Devgn says: “He was spraying water on it and then ran around, shouting ‘bachao bachao’ like a girl”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.