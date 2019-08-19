Ajay Devgn preps for football legend’s role

This month, the very adventurous Ajay Devgn will now plunge into Amit (Badhaai Ho) Sharma’s film on Syed Abdul Rahim, said to be the founding father of Indian football. Not only would this be the first role that requires a special skill from Devgn, it would also be the first time that he would have to age by 60 years within the span of the film’s narration.

Says a source close to the project, “Ajay is not a football player in real life. His little son is. The actor has been taking football lessons, though the film doesn’t require him to actually descend on the field to play the game.” In order to age convincingly on screen, the best prosthetics available have been selected.

Says the director Amit Sharma, “The aim is to do something special with the life of a very special athlete by using an actor who is known to bring an extraordinary quality to the table.”

Incidentally Amitabh Bachchan too plays a football coach in almost-complete Jhund whose release date has been postponed. Amit Sharma says there is no release date yet for his film. “We are in no hurry to release. This is a film that requires a huge amount of time and attention both on and off the playing field. There will be lots of special effects. But these should not look like special effects.”