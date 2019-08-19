Mika Singh to meet FWICE to discuss ban from Indian Film Industry after performing in Pakistan

Singer Mika Singh came under fire after he performed in Karachi, Pakistan at an event for former Prime Minister Pervez Musharaff’s relative. This happened after the Indian Government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, the tension between the two countries has increased.

After facing a ban from the Indian film industry, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Mika Singh has issued a letter to FWICE to discuss the ban imposed on him.

On August 18, Mika Singh shared a video clip which featured BN Tiwari, president FWICE, in which he said, “Mika has said in the letter that he is willing to agree to all things the confederation decides. In his letter, Mika says that ‘If I have done something wrong, I am ready to apologize to the nation, but until you hear me out please don’t impose any kind of ban on me.”

Sharing the video, Mika Singh wrote, “I would like to sincerely thank Mr. BN Tiwari and #FWICE for being so understanding towards me and my sentiments. As I always have done, I will continue to do good for my society and the people of my Country. JaiHind.. #Supportindiansingers #Banpaksitanisingers.”

BN Tiwari further revealed that the representatives of FWICE will be meeting Mika Singh on Tuesday, August 20.

