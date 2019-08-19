Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.08.2019 | 10:47 PM IST

Salman Khan – Sooraj Barjatya to re-unite for a DIFFERENT film

BySubhash K. Jha

25 years after Hum…Aapke Hain Koun created history, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are all set to come together again, hopefully to create history again. Their last outing together Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a 3-hour syrupy homage to the angelic Ideal Hero Salman Khan. But Salman now wants Sooraj to come up with an out-of-the-box idea.

Says a source close to the Barjatyas, “Soorajji and Salmanji are in touch constantly. Salman has done four blockbusters with Soorajji where he has played Prem, the ideal son and brother. It’s time to move on for both, do something unexpected.”

Not that Salman will suddenly swerve into doing a negative role. He won’t play anyone who is an unworthy example to his fans. But what he would like to do with Sooraj is let go. Do a film where they both have loads of fun just for the heck of it. This time Prem won’t have to be answerable to his entire clan.

Sooraj is scripting just the film that Salman wants them to do together.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to start shooting for Inshallah on August 21

