While reports revealed that Aamir Khan will soon return to theatres, it seems that the wait has just gotten longer. The Bollywood superstar, who recently attended the Statue of Unity in Vadodara for the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, decided to share updates about his highly-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par. As the name suggests, the film aims to take forward the Taare Zameen Par franchise and although the details are maintained under wraps, Khan decided to spill some beans for the excited fans at the event.

Aamir Khan shares MAJOR update on Sitare Zameen Par release date; reveals details of the climax scene

Vadodara is special for Sitaare Zameen Par and this is the reason

On Sunday, while addressing the audience in Vadodara, he opened about the connection his next film shares with the city. "The sequel to Taare Zameen Par is Sitaare Zameen Par, and the climax of that movie was shot in Vadodara", he said, leaving fans thrilled. Furthermore, he went on to share details of its release. "My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun,” he added.

Aamir Khan shares his fond memories of Gujarat

Apart from providing updates, Aamir Khan also opened up about why Gujarat has always remained special for him as it served as a major backdrop for many of his father’s films. "When I was young, many of my father's films were shot in Gujarat. I was very small at that time, so I would come here. Today, all those memories have come rushing back," he shared.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Followed by the stupendous success of Taare Zameen Par starring Darsheel Saffary and Aamir Khan himself, the actor-filmmaker has now decided to create it as a franchise by taking it ahead with a sequel. Meanwhile, it has also garnered more attention from many because it marks the return of Aamir Khan in theatres after a sabbatical post the Laal Singh Chaddha debacle.

