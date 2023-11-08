Ajay Bahl CONFIRMS The Lady Killer released in theatres despite being “Incomplete”: “30 pages of the 117-page screenplay were never shot”

Filmmaker Ajay Bahl has finally addressed the buzz surrounding his recent theatrical release, The Lady Killer, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, which surprised many for being released despite being described as "incomplete." The film hit theatres on November 3, raising eyebrows within the industry.

Ajay Bahl CONFIRMS The Lady Killer released in theatres despite being “Incomplete”: “30 pages of the 117-page screenplay were never shot”

Readers may recall that last week Bollywood Hungama reported that the Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer will have tweaks and voiceovers for missing portions of the shoot. A source had told us, “Over 10 days of shoot was pending, and producers decided to stall the shoot because the film was over budget. They have played smartly on the edit table to make sense of all the stuff that was shot.”

Now, reacting to the same, Ajay Bahl confirmed the report. During his interview with Tried & Refused Productions podcast, Bahl was asked to share his thoughts on the same. He asserted, “To confirm, yes the movie is incomplete. 30 pages of the 117 page screenplay were never shot.”

He further added, “A huge number of connecting scenes, Arjun and Bhumi’s entire romance, Bhumi’s dependence on alcohol, Ajrun’s sense of being trapped and losing everything and having to run from town, his sense of total despair, all these psychological beats are missing. So yes, it’s no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed and one finds it hard to connect with the characters."

The Lady Killer, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh, was initially intended to depict the story of a small-town playboy entangled in a passionate and tumultuous romance with a "self-destructive beauty." The film's release, albeit incomplete, has left audiences with questions and curiosity about the missing pieces of the narrative.

Also Read: The Lady Killer Box Office Estimate Day 1: Only 500 people ACROSS INDIA watch Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar starrer; film collects a measly Rs. 32,000 on Friday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.