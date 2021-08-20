Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.08.2021 | 11:52 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

“If aircrafts can be operational why not movie theatres?” asks Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

India’s most celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels movie theatres should be given another chance. “The lockdown has ended. Shops, restaurants, gyms, stadiums have re-opened. Why not movie theatres? Is it because of the risk factor? In that case aircrafts too have people seated next to one another,” points out Bhansali.

“If aircrafts can be operational why not movie theatres?” asks Sanjay Leela Bhansali

“To fly you need to present a medical certificate at the airport. The same could be the case at movie theatres, at least until the pandemic subsides. But re-opening of movie theatres is, I feel, imperative. Thousands of wage earners who depend on movie theatres for their income are rendered jobless. Because of Covid, the movie business is dying. We must revive business in the movie theatres before it is too late,” warns Bhansali.

Movie theatres in some states like Punjab have re-opened. In America, new releases like Cruella, F9 and Black Widow are doing roaring business in theatres.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali may opt for Aishwarya Rai over Rekha in Heera Mandi

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajinikanth to be bestowed with Dadasaheb…

Vishal Krishna's next Chakra releasing on…

Huma Qureshi to perform action packed…

After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to now shoot…

Iulia Vantur to make her Bollywood debut…

" />

IFFI: Shyam Benegal’s Bhumika and Ankur to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification