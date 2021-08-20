India’s most celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels movie theatres should be given another chance. “The lockdown has ended. Shops, restaurants, gyms, stadiums have re-opened. Why not movie theatres? Is it because of the risk factor? In that case aircrafts too have people seated next to one another,” points out Bhansali.

“To fly you need to present a medical certificate at the airport. The same could be the case at movie theatres, at least until the pandemic subsides. But re-opening of movie theatres is, I feel, imperative. Thousands of wage earners who depend on movie theatres for their income are rendered jobless. Because of Covid, the movie business is dying. We must revive business in the movie theatres before it is too late,” warns Bhansali.

Movie theatres in some states like Punjab have re-opened. In America, new releases like Cruella, F9 and Black Widow are doing roaring business in theatres.

