Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to have a day and date theatrical release in India on 3rd September 2021 in 4 languages – English, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

