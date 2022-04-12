South Korean actors Ahn Bo Hyun and Shin Hye Sun are reportedly in talks to share screen in upcoming webtoon-based drama titled See You In My 19th Life.

According to Soompi, on April 12, it was reported that Ahn Bo Hyun has been offered the leading role of Moon Seo Ha in the new drama to which the actor’s agency FN Entertainment responded by confirming the reports and shared that he is “positively reviewing” the offer.

See You in My 19th Life is created by Lee Hey and is based on a popular Naver webtoon about a woman with an extraordinary ability of remembering all of her past lives. It was previously announced back in December 2021 that Shin Hye Sun has been offered to play the female lead Ban Ji Eum in the drama helmed by Lee Na Jung. If Ahn Bo Hyun accepts the offer, he will portray Moon Seo Ha, the son of a chaebol family who lives with the trauma of experiencing a car accident with his first love while going to an amusement park when he was nine years old.

On the work front, Ahn Bo Hyun has appeared in numerous films and K-dramas including Descendants of the Sun, Dokgo Rewind, Her Private Life, Yumi’s Cells, My Name and most recently Military Prosecutor Doberman. He achieved breakthrough and recognition through his role in Itaewon Class. Meanwhile, Shin Hye Sun is best known for her leading roles in dramas such as Still 17, The Hymn of Death, Angel's Last Mission: Love and Mr. Queen.

