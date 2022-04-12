South Korean actor Goo Kyo Hwan, who was last seen in Netflix series D.P., will reportedly star in a new film titled New Humanity War: Resurrection Man (literal title) based on a webtoon titled ‘Resurrection Man.’

New Humanity War: Resurrection Man is an action blockbuster about the events that unfold after longtime job seeker Seok Hwan discovers that he has the ability to resurrect three days after his death, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi. The film will capture the webtoon’s unique concept while expanding upon the preexisting story. The action feature will be helmed by director Baek Jong Yeol and produced by Yong Film.

Goo Kyo Hwan will portray the leading role of Seok Hwan who lives an ordinary life. One day while looking for a job, he accidentally dies and resurrects three days later realizing his secret abilities. Goo Kyo Hwan was previously seen in dramas like D.P. and Peninsula. Currently, he is also set to star in the films Escape and Gil Bok Soon as well as the upcoming TVING drama Monstrous.

Per the report, the production company, Yong Film, will continue to produce projects as part of the New Humanity War series with new hero characters. The series will follow the stories of those who were born through a secret research study, and it will depict the war of heroes fighting against those who threaten humanity’s survival. Yong Film is working with Lotte Entertainment to produce the first project of the series and the filming will reportedly begin in 2023 after finalizing the cast.

