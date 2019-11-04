Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.11.2019 | 11:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

The truth about the accident at the Bachchans’ Diwali party

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There has been a lot of reporting, false as it turns out be, regarding the accident at the Bachchans’ Diwali party where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s publicist was injured when her inflammable clothes caught fire.

The truth about the accident at the Bachchans’ Diwali party

According to reports that were widely circulated on the day after Diwali, Aishwarya’s publicist was rescued from a catastrophic accident by none other than Shah Rukh Khan who rushed to the lady’s rescue and doused the fire.

However a very prominent guest at the Bachchan bash who was a first-hand witness to what transpired says Shah Rukh was nowhere in the picture. “Archana Sadanand (Aishwarya’s publicist) was walking down the stairs when her dupatta caught fire in a deeya. In no time at all her clothes were aflame. Everyone was too stunned to do anything. It was Aishwarya who rushed and tore away the burning portion of Archana’s dupatta,” says the eyewitness.

We wonder where Shah Rukh Khan came into the picture, and who decided to make him the hero of the story. Incidentally Archana Sadanand is still in the hospital recovering from her burn injuries. Luckily her face did not get singed.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan rescues Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager during an unfortunate fire incident

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Housefull 4: Multiplex Chain Owners rejoice…

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals why Kick 2 is…

"I did a lot of reading for this one," says…

Anees Bazmee dismisses reports of…

BREAKING: Salman Khan starrer RADHE: YOUR…

Dia Mirza calls out BCCI for hosting India -…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification