Simple girl-next-door Jeevika has to learn to deal with life after her husband Satvik hands over the divorce papers to her on their wedding night.

Colors’ new fiction drama Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. With Shivika Pathak and Aashay Mishra in lead roles, the story traces the journey of Jeevika whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik is shattered on the first night of their marriage.

Agnisakshi, Ek Samjhauta: Aashay Mishra and Shivika Pathak play a couple whose marriage comes with an expiry date

Agnisakshi… Ek Samjhauta is a story that chronicles the lives of Jeevika Rane and Satvik Bhosle, two distinctly opposite individuals, who are struck by fate and coaxed into a matrimonial union by their families. Unlike Jeevika, who is happy about the union, Satvik is against it and in a shocking turn of events he hands over the divorce papers to his spouse on the first night of their marriage. Jeevika is a dreamer, who wants a fairy-tale love story and to build a family with the person she loves. Satvik, on the other hand, has already given up on the idea of love and happiness. His only dream in life is to fulfil his father’s wishes. It will be interesting to watch the story of these two opposites as they get married and are to be divorced on the same day.

Talking about her small screen debut, Shivika Pathak said, “I am extremely grateful to mark my debut with Colors and bag such a dynamic role in Agnisakshi. My character Jeevika is a very simple family-oriented girl. She is full of life who believes in the institution of marriage and desires to have a happy one. The show trails a unique love story of Satvik and Jeevika which begins after a life-altering decision of divorce. I hope the audiences connect and become a part of this splendid journey and shower their love always.”

Commenting on his character Aashay Mishra continued, “Satvik’s character is an extremely intriguing one as there are several shades to it. Our show Agnisakshi is all about a marital bond between Satvik and Jeevika and how their relationship blossoms over a period balancing the unevenness between them is something worth watching for our audience. I am delighted to join the Colors family and I hope the viewers will support us in this brand-new journey.”

Further speaking about the reason behind being associated with this show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, added, “With Agnisakshi… Ek Samjhauta, we hope to underline how the traditions related to matrimony are embedded in our cultural fabric. This unique tale begins with a divorce rather than love. It will be interesting to watch the journey of characters as they traverse through the grey areas of marriage. We hope that this complex, yet interesting journey of Jeevika and Satvik will touch a chord with the audience.”

