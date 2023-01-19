The advance booking of Pathaan finally commenced in India yesterday, January 18. Today, many more cinemas started ticket sales and the shows are fast-filling. And this is not surprising since it was known to one and all that the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has generated tremendous hype. Keeping this craze in mind, the exhibitors have gone for blockbuster pricing.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan ticket rates to be at par with Brahmastra 3D rates; in a rare instance, most exhibitors to charge the maximum ticket price for shows from 3:00 pm onwards

An exhibitor, on condition of anonymity, explained the price structure to Bollywood Hungama, “For Pathaan, we have been asked to keep blockbuster ticket rates. Further, it has been specifically mentioned that the ticket prices should be the same as it was for the 3D version of Brahmastra (2022).” This means the ticket rates for Pathaan will be one of the most expensive ones, if not the most expensive when it comes to a Hindi film.

The source also continued, “Also, in a rare instance, our most expensive price slab will begin for shows from 3:00 pm onwards. Usually, theatres charge a little less for shows between 3:00 and 6:00 pm. But in the case of Pathaan, probably because Yash Raj Films (YRF) anticipates a lot of demand, the ticket prices for the 3:00 pm show and the last show at night will be the same. It’s a very unusual strategy but I guess it’ll work for this film.”

Bollywood Hungama checked the ticket prices of several multiplexes and theatres on ticketing apps and realized that this information is true. Very few theatres, however, have decided to charge the maximum prices for the shows after 6:00 pm.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan also features in a massy special appearance in this film, as per reports. It releases worldwide on January 25, 2023, not just in the normal 2D version but also in IMAX, 4DX, D BOX and ICE versions.

