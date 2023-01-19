Nora Fatehi made a shocking statement about how Sukesh Chandrashekhar promised to take care of her family if she agreed to be his girlfriend.

Earlier, we had reported about how in the third chargesheet filed by the Economics Offences Wing (EOW), they have named Jacqueline Fernandez as the witness. Along with the Cirkus actress, Nora Fatehi too was inquired in this Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs.200 crore extortion case. In the recent turn of events, the actress registered her statement with the Delhi police, in which, she claimed that Sukesh’s alleged aide Pinky Irani had approached her with an offer of being Sukesh’s girlfriend.

Nora Fatehi opens up about Sukesh Chandrashekhar presenting her with an offer to be his ‘girlfriend’

In her statement given to the police, Nora Fatehi explained in detail that she met Sukesh Chandrashekhar through a charity event where she was invited as the Chief Guest. She also mentioned about how she was showered with branded gifts from Gucci and others. Considering the generous nature of the organizers, Fatehi revealed that she decided to attend the event free of charge. As per her statement, later, Sukesh’s alleged accomplice Pinky Irani contacted Fatehi’s cousin and reached out to the ‘Dilbar’ actress with an offer where she claimed that if Nora agrees to be Sukesh’s girlfriend, he will take care of her entire family.

In the same statement, Nora also added that she was left aghast when Irani went on to claim that ‘Jacqueline Fernandez was waiting in line’ but Sukesh is more interested in Nora. Talking about how much she knew Sukesh, Fatehi asserted that she never met him in person and that she assumed he worked for a company called LS Corporation. She also maintained that she saw him for the first time when the Enforcement Directorate summoned her at their office.

In an earlier statement given by Jacqueline Fernandez, the actress too had claimed that she was introduced to Sukesh Chandrashekhar by Pinky Irani and how the latter constantly assured her that Chandra was a good man and a billionaire.

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently serving his sentence in Tihar jail after being accused of robbing Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis promoter Shivinder Mohan and several other high profile personalities.

